Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Elizabeth J. "Betty Jane" Barr

Elizabeth J. Barr “Betty Jane”, 85, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away December 24, 2019. Born 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late James and Frances (nee Granahan) Early. Betty Jane was the beloved wife of the late George A. Barr, Sr., loving mother of George A. Barr, Jr. (Pat), Terry M. Murphy (Joe), Joanne B. Shea (Bill), Michael P. Barr (Krispin), Maryanne B. Keane (Jamie); adoring grandmother of 9; caring great-grandmother of 2; and dear sister-in-law of Mary Agnes Early. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, and 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 27, 2019
