Elizabeth Jane (Campbell) Pauling
Elizabeth Jane Pauling (nee Campbell), passed away on October 16 at her home in Wilmington, DE. Jane was born and raised in Upland, PA, and attended Eddystone High School and, for one year, West Chester State Teachers’ College. Her life’s work was in caring for adult patients at Elwyn Nursing Home in Media, PA, where she was chief shop steward in the Union, working tirelessly for the benefit of the clients and her fellow-workers. Jane was a loyal friend, as many would attest. Jane is survived by her devoted husband John; her daughters Susan (Peggy) and Dawn; her grandchildren Joey, Danielle, Auston and Olivia; her brother Charles (Maria); and her niece Lila and nephew Makie. She was predeceased by her daughter Dana and granddaughter Aubrey. Jane was the hub of this extended family. We will all remember her great kindness, great strength and great laugh. We will all miss how she put her heart and soul into helping her family through good and bad times. She gave freely of her love. We can only try to follow her example. Funeral service will be Friday, October 30th at 12:30 p.m. at Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St., Linwood, PA., with visitation from 11:30 to 12:30. We wish Jane a peaceful, joyful journey home.

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
