Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Elizabeth K. "Betty" Campanile

1951 – 2019 Elizabeth “Betty” K. Campanile, 68 of Glenolden (formerly Southwest Philadelphia) passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Crozer-Chester Medical Ctr. in Upland. She was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Mahanoy City, PA to the late Russell & Grace (Stoker) Davis. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a son, William “Billy” Campanile, Jr. Survivors include her children, Michelle Campanile and Michael Campanile (Alecia); grandchildren, Kyle, Olivia and Michael, Jr.; brother, Don “Butch” Davis, Sr. (Bobbi); many loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Maggie. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday July 17th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM from Freedom Baptist Church, 5 E. Oak Lane, Glenolden, PA 19036. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Freedom Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019
