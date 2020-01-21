|
|
1928 - 2020 Elizabeth K. “Betty” (nee Broadbent) Eccles, 91, a resident of Clifton Heights, passed away on January 11, 2020. Betty was born in Southwest Philadelphia to the late Wesley and Katherine Broadbent. She graduated from West Catholic High School for girls. Betty was a longtime member of St. Eugene Church and volunteered at Little Flower Manor for 25 years. She loved spending time at the Jersey shore and with her family. Betty will be dearly missed by all her family and friends Predeceased by her husband, Francis X Eccles and sister, Mary Gudonis. Survived by her children Cathy (Don) Sacs, Frank (Catherine) Eccles, Jack (Ann) Eccles and Christine (Mark) Mingey; grandchildren, Karen (Trevor) Beruto, Jill Sachs, Eileen (Seth) Lisa, Kelly (Andy) Lang, Frankie (Kristie) Eccles, John (Jeanine) McCormick, Amy (Dan) Maraini, Kate (Sean) Maxwell, Christopher (Laura) Eccles, Colleen Eccles, John (Nicole) Eccles, Sarah Eccles, Heather (Anthony) Hughes, Tracy Eccles, Sean Mingey and Charlotte Mingey ; Also survived by 23 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday January 24th, 9:30-10:30 pm at St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Avenue, Primos Funeral Mass: Friday January 24th, 10:30 am at St. Eugene Church. Interment: Private In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020