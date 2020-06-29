Elizabeth K. "Bette" (Karmosky) Meholick
Elizabeth K. “Bette” (Karmosky) Meholick, 87 of Springfield, PA passed away June 29, 2020. She was born in McAdoo, PA the daughter of the late Roy and Anna (Turk) Karmosky. Bette was an administrative assistant in the medical field for many years. Her greatest joy was traveling around the world with her beloved husband of 68 years George. She is predeceased by her brother the late Roy Karmosky. Bette is survived by her beloved husband George Meholick and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:00am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service Thursday 10:00am in the Funeral Home. Burial St. Michaels Byzantine Cemetery, Hazelton PA. (www.olearyfuneral.com)

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
