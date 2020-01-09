|
1939-2020 Elizabeth L. “Betty Lou” Scheivert Dean, 80 of Brookhaven, died on January 7, 2020. Born and raised in Lenni, daughter of the late Louis H. and Elsie Thompson Scheivert, she lived in Woodlyn before moving to her late residence four years ago. Betty Lou was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, class of 1957 where she played on the girls’ basketball team and then trained to be a Registered Nurse at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. She was employed as a Supervising RN at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years, then became a school nurse for the Ridley School District. Betty Lou loved watching golf and college football as well as playing Words with Friends on her Ipad. She was wife of the late Joseph D. Dean and sister of the late Vincent Scheivert. She is survived by her children Joseph D. Dean, Jr. (Kim), William F. Dean (Kate) and Elizabeth L. Dougherty (Mike), her step-daughters Donna Lewandowski (Ron), Catherine Bromley (late Dennis), Karen P. Dean, Anne “Nancie” D’Apollo (Mike) and Deborah Smyth (John), her siblings L. Michael and Kenneth Scheivert, Rita Wheeler and Patricia Moyer, her grandchildren Cheyenne, Michael, Hayden, Ava, Austin, Nathan, Claire, Vivian, and Zoe, also 12 step-grandchildren and 23 great-step-grandchildren. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call 8:30 to 10:45 AM. Burial private. Someone very special to Betty Lou is on the autism spectrum, she would have loved memorial gifts be made in her name to the Eagles Autism Foundation, Megan Fesolovich, 1 NovaCare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145, www.philadelphiaeagles.com/eaglesautismfoundation www.whiteluttrell.com
