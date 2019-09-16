|
Elizabeth LaSpada, 99, went from the loving arms of her family to the loving arms of our Lord on September 11, 2019. Eternal gratitude for being such an amazing woman, a blessing, a joy and a treasure! Elizabeth was the loving wife for 62 years to Joseph LaSpada, who preceded her in death in 1998. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Catherine and Joseph Totino, and her sister, Doris Totino Hess. She is survived by her children and brother, Dr. Joseph Totino. She was the anchor of her family – a devoted mother to Carmella LaSpada, Anthony LaSpada (Lynn Toth), and Catherine LaSpada Baker (Dan). She was a loving Mom-mom to Darren and Theresa Baker and Courtney Baker Narra (Yash). Elizabeth was born and raised in Chester. She attended Franklin Elementary and Chester High School. A top-shelf mother and grandmother, she lived a life of giving with unconditional love. Elizabeth never sought the limelight but she truly reigned as a super star. She was one of a kind: the definition of love, kindness and thoughtfulness. She touched so many people’s lives with her compassion and generosity. Elizabeth was all heart and loved her God, her family, her friends, and her nuns, The Poor Clares! Actually, she loved everybody and everybody loved her. If love had a face, it would be hers. Amazing Elizabeth was president of three PTAs at the same time at the schools her three children attended: high school, middle school, and elementary school. She was a world class Italian cook. She was a volunteer and would take her eldest child to go door to door in her neighborhood to raise money for charitable causes. Elizabeth was simply the best – the best wife, the best mother, the best grandmother, the best friend. She loved spending the winter months with her son Tony and Lynn in St. Petersburg, FL. There are no words to express the lasting imprint she left on so many lives. She was fun to be with: she loved to throw kisses to everyone. She was affectionate; never one to complain. We who knew and loved her will always carry her in our hearts and smiles – a true testament to a life well lived. She was an ardent Phillies fan and loved thoroughbreds. Syndicated Advice Columnist Dear Abby described her as, “not only a horse lover, but also a thoroughbred in her own right.” On her 90th birthday, Ross Perot said, “She lives life to its fullest!” Her devoted children and grandchildren thank her for every precious memory she made, every moment she shared, all the ways she showed her love. Elizabeth is missed immensely. She was a very special gift to us from God. Now that Elizabeth is with the angels, we all envy the angels. Visitation: Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00-10:15 am at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 617 S Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086. Funeral Mass: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church. Burial: Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to No Greater Love, a charitable organization that honors America’s fallen. Mail to: No Greater Love, Inc., 4300 Marianne Drive Brookhaven, PA 19015. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019