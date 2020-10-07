Elizabeth M. Schleifer, formerly Gieder (nee Perkins), on October 5th., at the age of 87. She was a long-time resident of Norwood, formerly SW Philadelphia and Essington. Born in the “Meadows” Section of Philadelphia, to Robert and Elizabeth Perkins. Predeceased by husband Donald P. Schleifer and siblings: Rose, William, Elmer, James, Eugene and Joe. Survived by her loving and devoted sons; George Gieder (Barbara), Michael Gieder (Sue), Stephen Gieder (Elizabeth), James Gieder (the late Ginger), Donald Schleifer (Frank), cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a matriarch with a strong Catholic faith, who preserved memories, history and traditions, eager to cook for every occasion and loved her home full for dinners. Best known for baking beautiful cakes for every occasion; weddings, showers and birthdays to name a few. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday after 9am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood , followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice
