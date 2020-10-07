1/1
Elizabeth M. Schleifer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth M. Schleifer, formerly Gieder (nee Perkins), on October 5th., at the age of 87. She was a long-time resident of Norwood, formerly SW Philadelphia and Essington. Born in the “Meadows” Section of Philadelphia, to Robert and Elizabeth Perkins. Predeceased by husband Donald P. Schleifer and siblings: Rose, William, Elmer, James, Eugene and Joe. Survived by her loving and devoted sons; George Gieder (Barbara), Michael Gieder (Sue), Stephen Gieder (Elizabeth), James Gieder (the late Ginger), Donald Schleifer (Frank), cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a matriarch with a strong Catholic faith, who preserved memories, history and traditions, eager to cook for every occasion and loved her home full for dinners. Best known for baking beautiful cakes for every occasion; weddings, showers and birthdays to name a few. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday after 9am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood , followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved