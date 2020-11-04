1/
Elizabeth Mary Costanza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. (Purcell) Costanza, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Betty was born in North Wildwood, NJ on December 20, 1944. She grew up at Saint Vincent Orphanage in Drexel Hill, PA (later the same building also became her alma mater Archbishop Prendergast High School, Class of 1962) and was raised under the loving care of Elizabeth M. and Walter M. Riley. Betty is survived by her husband Bernard Costanza, three children Joyce Babil (Lester), Angel Costanza, and Michael Costanza (Traci), five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a sister Carol Purcell Lovely (Alicia). Betty was preceded in death by her brother William Purcell and sister Ruth Moran. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. For full obituary please visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 697-4696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Oh, Mom Mom. How we will miss you and your wonderful friendship and love.
You are the best.
Much love.
B.J. and Olivia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved