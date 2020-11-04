Betty M. (Purcell) Costanza, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Betty was born in North Wildwood, NJ on December 20, 1944. She grew up at Saint Vincent Orphanage in Drexel Hill, PA (later the same building also became her alma mater Archbishop Prendergast High School, Class of 1962) and was raised under the loving care of Elizabeth M. and Walter M. Riley. Betty is survived by her husband Bernard Costanza, three children Joyce Babil (Lester), Angel Costanza, and Michael Costanza (Traci), five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a sister Carol Purcell Lovely (Alicia). Betty was preceded in death by her brother William Purcell and sister Ruth Moran. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. For full obituary please visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com