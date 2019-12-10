Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
208 Milmont Ave.
Folsom, PA

Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
208 Milmont Ave.
Folsom, PA

Elizabeth McElroy Obituary
Elizabeth T. “Betty” McElroy (nee Tumolo), 98, of Folsom, Pa passed away on December 8, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John “Jack” McElroy and her parents Louis & Lena (nee Langamarsino) Tumolo. Betty was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Church, she volunteered at Schoolhouse Senior Center leading the exercise class and was a member of Pearl Harbor Society with her husband Jack. Betty and Jack were married for 65 years before his passing in 2011; holding hands until the end. She is survived by her caring and loving nieces Lisa DeSantis Miller and Rosemarie Souder (Kenneth), adoring great-nieces & great nephews Alexandria & Shawn Miller, Kevin Souder & Dawn (George) Warrington and their children. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to Betty’s Visitation on Friday December 13, 2019 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church 208 Milmont Ave. Folsom, Pa 19033 followed by her 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 11, 2019
