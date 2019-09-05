|
|
Elizabeth “Betty” S. Harvey, age 83 of Christiana, PA, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Retirement Home. Born to Herman C. and Edith Fox Spessard in Philadelphia, PA, she resided the past 3 years in Christiana, PA, previously residing 36 years in Media at the Williamson School. Betty graduated with her teaching degree from West Chester University in 1958. She worked as a teacher at Lima Elementary for 10 years and Marcus Hook Elementary for 23 years. She was a member of Lima United Methodist Church and a former member at Siloam United Methodist Church. Betty also attended Faith Baptist Church in Brookhaven where she was instrumental as a member of PAL, a mentor for the Pioneer Girls. She was also a member of Eastern Star. Betty enjoyed playing piano, her bridge club, and traveling, especially her cruise to Alaska. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russel W. Harvey who died this past April, and her son, Rusty Harvey who died in 1980. Betty is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Brian) McCormick. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sep. 9 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM and Tuesday, Sep. 10 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA with a service to follow at 11:00AM. Interment, Siloam Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Christian Academy, 4301 Chandler Dr, Brookhaven, PA 19015 or Chester County SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 or the Williamson Trade School, 106 S. New Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 6, 2019