1925-2019 Elizabeth T. Blizzard Cepis, 94, of Prospect Park died February 13, 2019 at her home. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Himelright Blizzard. Elizabeth was a graduate of Notre Dame. She earned her BA in education at Neumann University and was employed as a teacher there for ten years in the Child Development Center. Elizabeth was a member of the Church of St. Madeline for 60 years, where she taught CCD and was a Girl Scout Leader. Her life was centered around her children and grandchildren. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, John Cepis, who died March 9, 2015; and her siblings, Dr. John “Jack” Blizzard and Sister Jane Blizzard, S.N.D. She was the mother of Margaret Kane (Harry), Martha Yates (Steven), Marian Devlin (Joseph), Michael Cepis, Mary Locklear (Thomas), Catherine Mink (Donald), Julia Woodward (Chris), John Cepis (Jane), Loretta Cepis, Harry Cepis (Faith), Thomas Cepis, Andrew Cepis (Regina), Elizabeth Cepis (Paulie); also survived by 25 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9:30-10:45 AM. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD 21153 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019