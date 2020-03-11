|
(1934-2020) Elizabeth T. Rimmer McGee, 85, formerly of Ridley Park, died March 8, 2020. Born in West Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Walsh Rimmer and resided in Ridley Park for 56 years before moving to Boothwyn six years ago. Elizabeth was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls, class of 1953 and was employed by Strawbridge & Clothier for 20 years before retiring in 1998. She previously worked for General Electric. Elizabeth was a member of the Church of St. Madeline. She volunteered at Taylor Hospital for 15 years, enjoyed walking, traveling, movies, music and Broadway Shows. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Patrick J. McGee, who died April 15, 1989; her son, Thomas McGee, who died Feb. 3, 2016; her brother, Thomas Rimmer; and her twin sister, Sarah Provence. She is survived by her sons, Michael E. (Wendy) and Patrick J. McGee (Barbara); her grandchildren, Jordan, Quinn, Peyton, Kenneth and Avery McGee; her great granddaughter, May McGee; and her brother, Edward Rimmer. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Sat., March 14, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc., 399 Market St, Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020