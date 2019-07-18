|
|
1936 - 2019 Elizabeth “Betty” Rockenbach (nee Teeney), 83 of Clifton Heights died on July 17, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born to James and Helen Marie (Kelly) Teeney and raised in Clifton Heights, Betty was a proud lifelong member of the community. She proudly boasted that she entered this world on Baltimore Pike on Memorial Day in 1936 only feet from the community’s gathering place for this honorable day. Betty attended St. Charles Elementary School and graduated from Clifton Heights High School as an accomplished athlete. She lettered in field hockey and basketball and was a noted artist, decorating much of the school for special occasions and creating artwork for her yearbook. Betty retired from the Upper Darby School District after years of loving dedication to children with special needs. Betty served our Lord as an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton Heights. She was an alter server and Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid angler, enjoying saltwater fishing well into her later years. Betty was married to Jack Rockenbach, who recently departed the family by God’s calling after 60 years of loving marriage. They raised three boys, Jack (Dawn Durkin), Bobby (Sue McMenamin) and Timmy (Denise Martino). Betty especially loved the company of her grandchildren John, Rachel, Bobby, Alison, Elizabeth, Lauren, Timmy, Shawn, Emily and Ryan. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Betty was predeceased by her brothers Jim Teeney and Bob Teeney. Visitation: Monday 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church 316 E. Broadway Avenue Clifton Heights. Funeral Mass: Monday 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory can be made to or Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. Condolences at www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 19, 2019