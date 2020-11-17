Elizabeth “Betty” Towson, age 85, of Media, died Saturday, November 14, 2020. Betty grew up in Chester, PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She worked for Linvilla Orchards for more than 30 years. She loved to spend time at the beach, cook and spend time with her family, especially her 5 grandchildren. Betty was loved by so many for her kind heart and sweet nature. Daughter of the late Troy and Laura Durham (Golembiewski). She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Towson, who died in 2011. She is survived by her loving daughters, Debra Towson of Delaware, Sandy (Glenn) Schutsky of Media, Wendy (Chris) Ferguson of Exton, Grandchildren, Matthew, Erin and Andrew Schutsky, Eric and Evan Ferguson and great grandson, Cameron Schutsky. Sister and Brother in laws, and many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be private. Condolences: ww.msbfh.com