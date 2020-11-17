1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Towson
Elizabeth “Betty” Towson, age 85, of Media, died Saturday, November 14, 2020. Betty grew up in Chester, PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She worked for Linvilla Orchards for more than 30 years. She loved to spend time at the beach, cook and spend time with her family, especially her 5 grandchildren. Betty was loved by so many for her kind heart and sweet nature. Daughter of the late Troy and Laura Durham (Golembiewski). She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Towson, who died in 2011. She is survived by her loving daughters, Debra Towson of Delaware, Sandy (Glenn) Schutsky of Media, Wendy (Chris) Ferguson of Exton, Grandchildren, Matthew, Erin and Andrew Schutsky, Eric and Evan Ferguson and great grandson, Cameron Schutsky. Sister and Brother in laws, and many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be private. Condolences: ww.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
