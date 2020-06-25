Elizabeth "Jean" Walch, 74, lifetime Morton resident, died June 11, 2020 at Riddle Hospital.
A graduate of Springfield High School, class of '64, Jean had been employed as a Teller by Fidelity/Wells Fargo Bank on Township Line for 41 years before retiring in 2007. She was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church, enjoyed puzzles and reading Agatha Christie. She was a bowler, who was devoted to her cats.
The beloved daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth and sister of the late Earl Walch. Survivors include her cousins and friends.
A Graveside Service will be 1pm, Fri. at Arlington Cemetery Drexel Hill.
Arr.: Toppitzer Funeral Home. Online at www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in Daily Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.