Elizabeth "Jean" Walch, 74, lifetime Morton resident, died June 11, 2020 at Riddle Hospital.A graduate of Springfield High School, class of '64, Jean had been employed as a Teller by Fidelity/Wells Fargo Bank on Township Line for 41 years before retiring in 2007. She was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church, enjoyed puzzles and reading Agatha Christie. She was a bowler, who was devoted to her cats.The beloved daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth and sister of the late Earl Walch. Survivors include her cousins and friends.A Graveside Service will be 1pm, Fri. at Arlington Cemetery Drexel Hill.Arr.: Toppitzer Funeral Home. Online at www.Arlingtoncemetery.us