Elke (nee Fritz) Matschinsky, 83 of Wallingford, PA, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Riddle Hospital, Media, PA from complications due to a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Northern Germany in the Hamburg area, Elke was the daughter of the late Walter and Anneliese (Johannesson) Fritz. She attended the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg and the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich and achieved an MBA in Economics. Elke married Franz M. Matschinsky, MD, in 1962. They moved to the United States settling in St. Louis, MO, from 1962-1977 and moved to the Philadelphia area in 1978, where they lived in and maintained a historical home in Wallingford, PA, established in 1765. Elke and Franz raised three beautiful children who lead successful lives in California, Germany, and Switzerland. Through her dedicated effort, she sustained the academic career of her husband at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. During her time in St. Louis, she became an avid antique collector. Elke loved the cultures of the world, the arts, and music. She was a ferocious reader and passionate stock market follower and investor. She is survived by her husband: Franz Maximilian Matschinsky, MD; one daughter: Tanja-Maria Matschinsky Ross, and two sons: Benno Boris Matschinsky and Stephan Maximilian Matschinsky, and her sister Ulrike Turner. She was a devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren: Samira Matschinsky, Maya Matschinsky, Miu Matschinsky, Noah Matschinsky, Maximilian Kyle Ross, Lucas William Ross, and Elsa Stephanie Matschinsky Services will be private at Elke’s request. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial donations in Elke’s name to Greenpeace.org. You may leave online condolences and memories on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 31, 2019