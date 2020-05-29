Ellen B. Norman, age 66, passed away due to complications with COVID19 on May 17, 2020 at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Ellen was born in Bryn Mawr, PA to James and Teresa Burghart (nee McGill). Ellen enjoying spending her free time with family and her dogs. She was an avid animal lover. Ellen loved traveling and spending time at the beach. Ellen was a loving, caring and compassionate Mother and Grandmother. She loved her family endlessly. Ellen was a Registered Nurse at Keystone Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed working with such caring individuals. She considered them her second family. Her smile will leave an everlasting memory in our hearts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Ellen is survived by her three children Sandi Norman, Shawn and his wife Liza, Stephen and his wife Alison. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren Joshua and Zachary Mathews, Angelica, Kyle, Jordan, Meghan, Bridget and Justin Norman. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Casandra Burghart. She was predeceased by her parents, Teresa and James Burghart and her brother, James. She was a parishioner of St. Gabriel’s church in Norwood, PA. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Delaware County Memorial Hospital for their attention and care during her time there. Services and burial will be held privately due to Covid19 restrictions. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.