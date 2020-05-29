On behalf of the KeyStone Center, including a heartbroken nursing department, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Ellen's entire family. As the Director of Nursing, Ellen brought with her an wonderful attitude and work ethic each and everyday. Her smile and sense of humor will be sorely missed but certainly not forgotten. Her love and compassion for those we treat was evident in everything she did here. She was wonderfully empathetic, yet not afraid to engage an out of line patient, with a straightforward message, more often than getting an excellent result. as a devoted member of our Leadership Team, Ellen was so helpful to me personally. As like everyone else at the KeyStone Center, I will miss her dearly. We are sure your journey since May 17th has been peaceful and serene Ellen, you more than earned it. May you rest in perpetual peace.

Paul Waters

Coworker