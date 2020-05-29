Ellen B. Norman
1954 - 2020
Ellen B. Norman, age 66, passed away due to complications with COVID19 on May 17, 2020 at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Ellen was born in Bryn Mawr, PA to James and Teresa Burghart (nee McGill). Ellen enjoying spending her free time with family and her dogs. She was an avid animal lover. Ellen loved traveling and spending time at the beach. Ellen was a loving, caring and compassionate Mother and Grandmother. She loved her family endlessly. Ellen was a Registered Nurse at Keystone Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed working with such caring individuals. She considered them her second family. Her smile will leave an everlasting memory in our hearts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Ellen is survived by her three children Sandi Norman, Shawn and his wife Liza, Stephen and his wife Alison. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren Joshua and Zachary Mathews, Angelica, Kyle, Jordan, Meghan, Bridget and Justin Norman. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Casandra Burghart. She was predeceased by her parents, Teresa and James Burghart and her brother, James. She was a parishioner of St. Gabriel’s church in Norwood, PA. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Delaware County Memorial Hospital for their attention and care during her time there. Services and burial will be held privately due to Covid19 restrictions. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
On behalf of the KeyStone Center, including a heartbroken nursing department, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Ellen's entire family. As the Director of Nursing, Ellen brought with her an wonderful attitude and work ethic each and everyday. Her smile and sense of humor will be sorely missed but certainly not forgotten. Her love and compassion for those we treat was evident in everything she did here. She was wonderfully empathetic, yet not afraid to engage an out of line patient, with a straightforward message, more often than getting an excellent result. as a devoted member of our Leadership Team, Ellen was so helpful to me personally. As like everyone else at the KeyStone Center, I will miss her dearly. We are sure your journey since May 17th has been peaceful and serene Ellen, you more than earned it. May you rest in perpetual peace.
Paul Waters
Coworker
