Ellen Dean Brown of Havertown, passed away on July 4, 2019 after years long struggle with Perif Artery Disease. Ellen is survived by her husband of 53 years George. Mother of George, Jr., Marianna (Brown) DeHoratus. Grandmother of Vincent and Devon DeHoratus and Jackson Brown. Sister of Carl and Bill, Elaine (her twin sister), Lolly D. Phelan, Marianna D. Hasorva, and Margie D. Donnelly Also survived by many nieces and nephews including Samantha Brown who lived with Ellen. Service and Interment are Private. Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019
