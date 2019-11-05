|
Ellen (nee Ligget) Hews, age 88, of Prospect Park, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Elenore (nee Jordan) Ligget and sister of the late Helen Jean (nee Ligget) Williams. Ellen described her marriage to the late Leonard N. Hews, Sr. as wonderful, and also described him as a kind and thoughtful man who was a good father. Raised in Norwood, Ellen was a 1949 graduate of Glen-Nor High School and was Director of Medical Records at Haverford Community Hospital for many years prior to her retirement. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her 73 years as a member of Norwood United Methodist Church, Ellen dedicated her time and talents to numerous committees including serving as President of the Norwood United Methodist Women. Ellen served Jesus through hosting Bible Studies in her home, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and mentoring others in the faith. Ellen thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends, making homemade soups to share with others, and listening to the Phillies on the radio. She loved deeply and enjoyed beautifully enduring friendships, especially with her club girlfriends who met together monthly for over 70 years. She is the mother of Ellen (the late Eugene) Cochrane, Joyce (Joseph) Parcell, Leonard (Michelle) N. Hews, Jr.; grandmother of Holly (Joshua), Adam (Gina), Stephany (Douglas), Monica (Steven), Marissa and Neil; and great-grandmother of Lily, Evangeline, Alana, Madden, Finley, and Poppi. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8th, at 11 A.M. at the Norwood United Methodist Church, 315 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time on Friday from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the church. Her burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Prospect Park, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Ellen’s memory to Norwood United Methodist Church, 315 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pa. 19074 would be appreciated by her family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019