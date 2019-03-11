Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ellen Marie (Hays) Cassidy

Ellen Marie (Hays) Cassidy Obituary
Ellen Marie Cassidy (nee Hays), 84, formerly of Lansdowne, PA died March 7, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she had recently resided at St. Joseph’s Manor in Huntingdon Valley where she continued her life dedicated to caring by spending time with residents who didn’t have family or who needed “tender loving care”. She enjoyed spending time with the Sisters of the Redeemer who would visit. She was involved in many committees and was a voice for change within the facility. She was involved with the crochet club and was active with faculty sales, especially those for Sisters of the Redeemer Mission in Tanzania. She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School and Misericordia School of Nursing and spent several years at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Ellen Marie was a long time member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and was very involved in many parish activities. Ellen Marie was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her son Mark S. (Cheryl) Cassidy. Survivors include her children Joseph J. (Margaret) Cassidy, David C. (Sindy) Cassidy, Marie Hays (Joe) Solimeo; 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren also survive. Visitation will be March 13, 2019 from 9 - 10:30 AM at Transformation Center-Holy Redeemer, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment: 1 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Sisters of the Redeemer - Tanzania Mission, 1600 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 in Ellen Marie’s name would be appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019
