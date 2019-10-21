|
Elliott E. Moore, “Ben”, age 93, a resident of Middletown Twp., Media, PA since 1967, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home. Elliott was born November 22, 1925. He received his BS from Drexel University and was employed as a Chemical Engineer, working in the petroleum industry. Ben was a Past Master with Fernwood Lodge #543 F & AM of Philadelphia. He was a 50 year member, serving on the board as a Trustee as well as mentoring young men who newly came into the lodge. Ben was a member of the Rose Tree Pops, Rose Valley Chorus and Orchestra and the Delaware County Symphony. He also volunteered at AARP during tax season. Son of the late Elliott B. and Mabel (Frame) Moore; father of the late Russell Moore and devoted grandson of his late Gran, who he was very close to. Survivors: Wife of 73 years: Doris (Neithammer) Moore. Son: Elliot “Ed” (Betty) Moore, Jr. Daughter: Judith Moore (Steve Wieczorek). Grandsons: Andrew, Jeffrey and Stephen. Great-Granddaughter: Juliana. Great Grandsons: Briggs, Jax, Chase, Jamison, Brody, Parker and Dane. Visitations: Thursday, October 24th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Masonic Lodge Service at 11:15AM at the funeral home. Funeral Service: Thursday, October 24th at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Shriner Hospital for children [email protected] Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019