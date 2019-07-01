|
|
Elma Jones, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019 at the age of 72. Loving wife of George J. Jones Jr. Beloved mother of Anamarie (John), Cristy, and Stephanie. Dear grandmother of Matthew, Madeline, Maxwell, Maryn, Hunter, Brayden, Peyton, Trent, and Gabrielle. Also survived by a large extended family. Daughter of the late Madeline and Harry Griesinger and sister of the late Madeline “Babe”. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation and Service on Wednesday, July 3rd from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with the Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Wallingford Presbyterian Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up in Molly and Elma’s Honor. Please make checks payable to “Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania” donations may be sent to: Mary R. Berger-Director of Annual Giving and Advancement Operation, University of Penn School of Veterinary Medicine, 3800 Sprice Street, Suite172 E., Philadelphia, Pa 19104. Ph: 215-746-7461 www.Vet.UPenn.Edu/Giving
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019