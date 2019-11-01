Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmer Emil "Frank" Csank


1921 - 2019
Elmer Emil "Frank" Csank Obituary
Elmer Emil Csank, “Frank” age 98, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Riddle Village of Media, PA. Elmer was born January 3, 1921 in Lester, PA. He was the son of the late Julius and Julia (Hajdu) Csank. Frank enjoyed his job at the Delaware County Courthouse, working for Judge James Nilon. Frank was most proud of his time serving his country as a pilot in the Pacific Arena, during WWII. He served on board both the USS Enterprise and USS Lexington Aircraft Carriers. Among the many decorations he was awarded, Frank was the most honored when he received the Distinguished Flying Cross. During flight training he met his future wife, Ellyn, spending 63 years together. Frank was a Tinicum Township Commissioner and Middletown Twp. Supervisor. Among his interests were gardening, cooking, working around the house, aviation in general, especially stunt flying. He was a member of the Masonic Order, Shriner International, Quietbirdman. Survivor: Daughter: Linda “Diane” Gruver. Visitation: Wednesday, November 6th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Family Sharing at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors at Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 and/or John J. Tyler Arboretum, 515 Painter Rd, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019
