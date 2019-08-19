|
1932-2019 Eloise C. Banks Chaga, 87, of Lincoln University died August 16, 2019. She resided in Aston before moving to her late residence in 1993. Eloise was predeceased by her husband, George J. Chaga; and her siblings, Elwood Banks, Jr. and Jane Horan. She is survived by her children, George M. Chaga (Marge), Michael E. Chaga (Doris), Debra A. Chaga (Alex) and Charlotte Coverdale (Karl); also, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Service of Sharing Memories: 11 AM Thursday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019