On December 29, 2018, Elsa Queflander Hancock, formerly of Media, PA, the greatly beloved wife of Allen Hancock, passed away, following a year-long battle with cancer. Her family and friends were with her when she passed peacefully. Elsa was 68 years of age. Elsa worked as a secretary at several law offices in Chester, PA, and later as an administrative assistant at Sun Ship. Her most delightful job was that of packaging and sales assistant at Bevan’s Candies in Media. She greatly enjoyed the work and took pride in being an “unofficial member” of the Bevan family. Elsa was a graduate of the Penn State Master Gardener Program. She volunteered at local garden clubs and the Tyler Arboretum in Media. Elsa had an infectious personality and enjoyed meeting and working with new friends. Elsa lived in Media for over 40 years with her husband. She loved walks in the nearby Ridley Creek State Park and very much enjoyed nature and her beloved cats. Elsa is survived by her husband, Allen, sister-in-law, Barbara Crockett, and brother-in-law, Randy Crockett. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 102 West Rose Road in Media, PA, on Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or to the .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019