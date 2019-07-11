Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Nativity B.V.M.
Franklin and Monroe Streets
Media, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Church of Nativity B.V.M.
Franklin and Monroe Streets
Media, PA
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery-Media
Orange Street
Media, PA
Resources
Elsie A. (Lafrentz) Lisevick

Elsie A. (Lafrentz) Lisevick Obituary
Elsie A. Lisevick (nee Lafrentz), 102 years old, was a resident of Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community and formerly a long time resident of Media, PA. Elsie passed away peacefully on July 6th, after living a full and prosperous life devoted to her family. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty- five years, John B. Lisevick in 2008. Elsie is survived by her loving family: daughters, Sandra C. Beswick (David) of Centerville, DE, Eileen M. Harkins (Michael) of Springfield, PA and Barbara Ziegler of Greenville, SC. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren; Dr. Daniel Beswick, Hannah Beswick, Ethan Beswick, Caroline Harkins, Sean Harkins, Jason Ziegler (Susan), Ryan Ziegler (Nicole) and great grandchildren; Madeline, Hammond, Isabella and Nola. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, July 20.2019 from 10AM – 10:45AM in the Church of the Nativity B.V.M., 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA 19063 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery located at Orange St. and Highland Ave., Media,PA.
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019
