|
|
Elsie A. Lisevick (nee Lafrentz), 102 years old, was a resident of Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community and formerly a long time resident of Media, PA. Elsie passed away peacefully on July 6th, after living a full and prosperous life devoted to her family. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty- five years, John B. Lisevick in 2008. Elsie is survived by her loving family: daughters, Sandra C. Beswick (David) of Centerville, DE, Eileen M. Harkins (Michael) of Springfield, PA and Barbara Ziegler of Greenville, SC. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren; Dr. Daniel Beswick, Hannah Beswick, Ethan Beswick, Caroline Harkins, Sean Harkins, Jason Ziegler (Susan), Ryan Ziegler (Nicole) and great grandchildren; Madeline, Hammond, Isabella and Nola. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, July 20.2019 from 10AM – 10:45AM in the Church of the Nativity B.V.M., 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA 19063 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery located at Orange St. and Highland Ave., Media,PA.
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019