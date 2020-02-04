|
|
Elsie (Kit) Frances Dimeler, age 97, of Swarthmore, died February 2, 2020 in her sleep at her son Scott’s house in Media. Born in Swarthmore to the late Harry Lewis Bernard and Alice Anna Pierce, Elsie grew up in Swarthmore with 4 sisters, Alice, Marian, Dorothy and Mildred and 3 brothers, Harry, Warren and John. She graduated from Swarthmore High School in 1940 where she played Field hockey, Lacrosse and Basketball. After High school, she went to work for Sunship in Chester and then Bell Telephone as an operator. She married Eugene Coolidge Dimeler in 1948, and is survived by 3 sons, Douglas (wife Debbie), Brandt (wife Gerri) and Scott (wife Pamela) and 6 grandchildren, Brian, Kerin, Abigail, Erin, Kira and Crystal. After Gene had a heart attack, she went to work as the secretary at Wallingford Presbyterian Church for 21 years, ushering in the computer age, then worked as secretary at her daughter-in-law’s dance studio Parkside Academy of Music and Dance for 20 years, where her son and daughter-in-law became her boss. Best family decision ever, as she was the most honorable and caring employee you could want. Elsie, nick-named Kit by her husband (which she preferred to be called), was a devoted wife, mother and loving sister who never forgot her family and always put others first. Visitation for family and friends is at 10 am Saturday February 8th, followed by the funeral service at 11am at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Brookhaven Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086. Interment will follow at Chester Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wallingford Presbyterian Church in the memory of Elsie B. Dimeler. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020