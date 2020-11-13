1/1
(1931~2020) Elvira A. Canamucio, 89, of Drexel Hill passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020. Vera was born in Clifton Heights to the late Pasquale and Elvira Cermignano, and was the youngest of their 6 children (Mary, Claire, Ernest, Daniel and Joseph). She was a graduate of Clifton Heights High School and a member of the St. Charles and St. Mary Magdalene Senior groups, bowling league, the Italian American Citizens Club and Polish American Citizens Club. She enjoyed Casino bus trips and trips to NYC to see Broadway musicals. Vera will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph F. Canamucio, Sr., her son Joseph (Olga), her daughter Anne (Lois), her grandchildren Natalie (Brian) and Joseph (Jane), and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Memorial Services: Wednesday, November 18, 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Drexel Hill. Vulnerable family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Vera from home via livestream video at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment: private. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
