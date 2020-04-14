Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Elvira (DeFrancesco) Travaglini


1925 - 2020
Elvira (DeFrancesco) Travaglini Obituary
Elvira Travaglini (nee DeFrancesco), age 94, formerly of Casoli, Abruzzo, Italy and Broomall, PA passed on April 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Giuseppe and her brother Donato DeFrancesco. Beloved mother of Domenico Travaglini (Dolores), Nicola (Carla), Domenica Nasuti (Norino), and Connie Rampa (the late Vincenzo). She is also survived by her 7 cherished grandchildren; Tonino Nasuti (Kate), Mike Travaglini (Jen), Joe Travaglini, Christina Perymon (Mike), John Travaglini (Christina), Anthony Rampa (Jessie) and Daniela Rampa; 10 adoring great-grandchildren; and her loving sister in law Gina DeFrancesco. Funeral and Interment Private. Arr: D’Anjolell Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020
