1/
Emilio "Moose" Bonacquisti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilio “Moose” Bonacquisti, age 79, of Aston, passed away on July 29, 2020. Visitation: Monday, August 3rd from 6-8 pm and Tuesday from 10-11 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Graveside Service: Tuesday at 12 pm at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: In honor of our father’s contribution to youth sports, we ask that donations be made to The Chester Panthers Football, 13 Spruce St., Marcus Hook, PA 19061. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved