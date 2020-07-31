Emilio “Moose” Bonacquisti, age 79, of Aston, passed away on July 29, 2020. Visitation: Monday, August 3rd from 6-8 pm and Tuesday from 10-11 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Graveside Service: Tuesday at 12 pm at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: In honor of our father’s contribution to youth sports, we ask that donations be made to The Chester Panthers Football, 13 Spruce St., Marcus Hook, PA 19061. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com