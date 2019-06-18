|
|
Emily Bruner Eaton, age 93, a resident of Granite Farms Estates for 12 years, formerly of Springfield, PA, for 53 years died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mrs. Eaton was born November 7, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA, resided in Drexel Hill, PA for 24 years and was an Upper Darby High School graduate, Class of 1943. Emily was a Medical Assistant for Dr. Donald Gallagher. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church for 65 years. She volunteered on many committees at Granite Farms Estates. Emily enjoyed playing bridge and cards with friends, traveled extensively, but mostly loved being with her family. Emily was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Wife of the late Frank J. Bruner of 24 years and wife of the late Gerald E. Eaton of 34 years. Mother of the late loving daughter Susan B. Hollenbach. Survivors: Daughter: Elizabeth (Robert) Jesson; Son: Frank (Terry) Bruner; Son-in-Law: Dale Hollenback; Step-Daughters: Janice (Michael) Hess and Cory Gronemus; Step-Sons: Jeffrey (Loretta) Eaton and Christopher (John) Eaton; 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. Memorial Service: Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00AM at Granite Farms Estates Auditorium. Memorial Donations may be made to: Springfield Baptist Church, 184 Norwinden Drive, Springfield, PA 19014 or Granite Farms Estates, Resident Association, 1343 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019