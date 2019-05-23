|
|
Emily I. Pidcock, 89, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Born November 21, 1929 in Plymouth, PA, she was a longtime resident of Parkside, PA, and Swedesboro, NJ. She also spent 9 years at Green Hill Condominiums and 1 year at Chestnut Ridge Assisted Living. She was a graduate of GAR Wilkes-Barre High School and received her Bachelor’s degree from Neuman University. She was a retired nurse; working for Taylor Hospital and retired from Sacred Heart Hospital after 31 years. She was an active member of Parkside Methodist Church, involved in UMWA and Busy Bees until they closed. Emily was predeceased by her parents Calvin and Margaret Spaide; her husband James G. Pidcock after 30 years of marriage; her son Harold J. Lahr; and her daughter Linda L. Cox. She is survived by her loving children, Donald C. Lahr (Charlene), Kenneth E. Lahr (Maria), Kathryn E. McAndrew (James); her daughter in law Barbara Lahr and son in law Ron Cox; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. There will be a Graveside Service Friday (May 31, 2019) 11am at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA, 19061. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019