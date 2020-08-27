1/1
Emily Joyce Doubet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Joyce Doubet, age 83 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away peacefully at home on August 26th, 2020. Born in Chester PA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Eugene and Myrtle Wood. Joyce, along with her husband Joe, owned and operated their jewelry business, Joseph Doubet Jewelers in Media for 25 years. Joyce was active with the Media Business Association, the PA Veterans Museum, and especially her work on the Media Veterans Day Parade, as well as many other non-profit organizations. She was honored with many awards from each. Her true joy came from being with her husband Joe for 62 years and their family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished spending summers in Ocean City, NJ with her family and making holidays extra special. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister; Jean Harris. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Joseph, 3 daughters; Cindy J. Cappelli and husband the Hon. Richard Cappelli, Lisa K. Brewster, and Jennifer Lee Doubet, her sister; Margaret Johnson, 3 grandchildren; Kelly and husband Mike Duffey, Andrew Cappelli, Amy Cappelli and her husband John Mikus and 1 great granddaughter, Ella Mikus. Funeral services and interment for Joyce will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Media Veterans Museum, 12 E. State St, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved