Emily Joyce Doubet, age 83 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away peacefully at home on August 26th, 2020. Born in Chester PA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Eugene and Myrtle Wood. Joyce, along with her husband Joe, owned and operated their jewelry business, Joseph Doubet Jewelers in Media for 25 years. Joyce was active with the Media Business Association, the PA Veterans Museum, and especially her work on the Media Veterans Day Parade, as well as many other non-profit organizations. She was honored with many awards from each. Her true joy came from being with her husband Joe for 62 years and their family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished spending summers in Ocean City, NJ with her family and making holidays extra special. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister; Jean Harris. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Joseph, 3 daughters; Cindy J. Cappelli and husband the Hon. Richard Cappelli, Lisa K. Brewster, and Jennifer Lee Doubet, her sister; Margaret Johnson, 3 grandchildren; Kelly and husband Mike Duffey, Andrew Cappelli, Amy Cappelli and her husband John Mikus and 1 great granddaughter, Ella Mikus. Funeral services and interment for Joyce will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Media Veterans Museum, 12 E. State St, Media, PA 19063.