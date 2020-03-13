Home

Emily Porter Ignatuk


1924 - 2020
Emily Porter Ignatuk Obituary
(1924-2020) Emily Porter Ignatuk, 95, of Tustin, CA, formerly of Woodlyn, PA, died March 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Nicholas Ignatuk; her parents, Joseph R. and Margaret Loughead Porter and her siblings, Joseph R. Porter, Jr., and Margaret “Sis” Porter Jenkins. Emily is survived by her sons, Nicholas (Elizabeth), Ronald, and Robert (Barbara); a nephew, David (Catherine) Jenkins; grandchildren, James (Melissa), Jean, Kevin (Caroline), Michael, Christine, Alexander, Sean, and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Anya, Jonathan, Tiegan, Nadya, and Matthew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Woodlyn Baptist Church, 1125 MacDade Blvd., Woodlyn PA 19094-1218. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2020
