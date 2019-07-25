|
Emma E. “Betty” Mitchell, 96 of Milmont Park, died July 24, 2019 at her home. Betty was born in Baltimore, MD and lived in Chester from the time she was 3 years old until moving to her late residence in 1952. She was a graduate of Chester High School class of 1941, where she was active in many organizations. Following high school, she worked at the Sun Oil Company in Marcus Hook. During this time she became a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Betty was also a former member of Providence Ave. United Methodist Church and a current member of Ridley Park U.M. Church. She loved reading, baking and shopping. She also enjoyed Tripoli with the Ridley Manor Card Club. She loved to travel and visited most of the 50 states and many countries throughout the world, but most important to her was her family. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. “Scoop” Mitchell, her husband of 54 years, who died in 2001 and daughter of the late George R. and Mary E. Schmuff McDonald. Betty is survived by her children; David J. Mitchell (Karen), Carol A. Mitchell and Susan E. Davis (Robert); her grandchildren, Brian Mitchell, Kristen Garron (Tim), Jill Davis and Rob Davis; also, her great granddaughters, Grace and Sadie. Relatives and friends may call beginning at 9:30 with service to follow at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave. Ridley Park. Burial Chester Rural Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Online condolences: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019