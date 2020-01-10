Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Emma G. (Graham) McCracken

Emma G. (Graham) McCracken
Emma G. (nee Graham) McCracken, 92, of Media, PA, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard L. McCracken; loving mother of Lee McCracken (Kathy) & Brenda McCracken; also survived by 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to her Visitation 11 AM-12 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Memorial Service 12 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation, parkinson.org, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 11, 2020
