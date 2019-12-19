|
1925-2019 Emma I. Sumner Metzler, 94 of Folsom, died December 17, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Freda Atkinson Sumner and resided in Chester before moving to her late residence in 1963. Emma was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1943 and was employed as a Typist for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Her last employer was the Tiny Town Children Shop in Upper Darby. Emma was a member of the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church and the Order of Eastern Star, West Chester Chapter #352. She was a Past District Deputy Grand Matron of Eastern Star, this group of Stars are together after 35 years. Emma loved dancing, the beach, her dog, Christmas Marie, and being with family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, John J. “Jack” Metzler, who died Nov. 18, 2013. Emma was the mother of James B. Metzler and Jacklyn L. Doering (Phillip); her surrogate granddaughter, Laurie Rebert; and her surrogate great grandson, Zachary Feldman; also, members of the Order of Eastern Star. Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 9 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019