Enrico Nardini, age 79, of Boothwyn, PA, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Survivors: Brother: Vincent (Dorothy) Nardini and the late John Nardini. Funeral Mass: Monday, March 18th at 10:30AM at the Church of St. Cornelius, 160 Ridge Rd. Chadds Ford, PA 19317, where friends may call after 9:30AM. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave. Malvern, PA 19355. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019