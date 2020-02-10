|
Eric C. Stong, 76, of Worton MD and Cape Coral FL, vice president of Joseph Stong, Inc. a mechanical contracting business in Chester, PA, died February 5 at Hope Hospice Home in Cape Coral FL. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Mr. Stong was raised in Chester PA, he lived in the city until 1977 when he moved to Middletown, PA. He was the son of the late Joseph H and Sarah L (nee Bettcher) Stong. His father was the founding owner of what was then the Joseph Stong Plumbing Co. Mr. Stong worked for the company from an early age and became vice president of the company in 1968. The firm became incorporated and Mr. Stong continued as vice president until the business was sold in 2012. He and his two brothers Joseph and Neil developed the business from a small company to a multi-million dollar operation, doing commercial and industrial business as well as continuing its residential service. Mr. Stong primarily focused on the commercial and residential Plumbing side of the business. He was a wealth of knowledge and took great pride in helping other plumbing contractors when they needed his advice or assistance. He was registered in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and most townships and boroughs of Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties holding the Master Plumbers licenses for the firm. He was committed to education and made apprenticeship training mandatory, eliminating the position of helper within the company. The company was honored by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce in 1988. Educated at Wetherill School, Smedley Junior High School and Chester High School. Mr. Stong also attended the Pennsylvania Military College, now Widener University, in 1962 he withdrew from the college to continue running the business alongside his brother Joe when his father became ill. An avid boater owning many different types of boats through the years. He spent his free time on the Chesapeake, Elk and Northeast Rivers and traveled as far south as Virginia with his family. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique cars, spending many fall and spring in Carlisle, PA for the collector car flea markets. He was a 60 year member of Nativity Lutheran Church where he held positions on numerous committees. Mr. Stong was a very active member of the Pennsylvania Association of Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors holding many positions from 1988 to 1993. In 1994 he served as their president. He was an active member of the Pennsylvania Suburban Association of Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors holding many positions from 1980-1983, he was their Vice President, President and Chairman of the Board 1983-1989. He was on the Board of Directors of the Middletown Township Delaware County Sewer Authority from 1991-1997. A member of the Chester Rotary Club he served on the Vocational Service Directory and Special Projects committees 1987-1993. He was a member of the Chester Masonic Lodge #236, Nexstar and Associated Builders and Contractors. He along with his brothers received the Good Samaritan Award from City Team Ministries in 1985 for their contribution to help the poor and economically disadvantaged. In addition he was an officer of Wellwood Yatch Club and held the office of President for Churn Creek HOA and Buttonwood Beach. In retirement, he enjoyed splitting his time between his homes on Churn Creek in Worton MD and in Cape Coral FL with his wife Connie. He actively enjoyed his family and many friends. He was affectionately referred to as the “Social Director”. Surviving, are his wife Constance M. Stong (nee Downie), of Worton MD and Cape Coral FL, a son William Eric Stong of Aston, PA; a daughter Jennifer A Morris of Garnet Valley, PA: a sister Louise S. Gliem of Middletown, PA and 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, February 15th from 9:00-11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, February 15th at 11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to City Team Ministries in Chester, PA. Eric and his brothers worked closely with this organization and it was close to their hearts. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020