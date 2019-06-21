|
|
Eric L. Much, age 62, a resident of Plymouth Meeting, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019. Eric was raised in Wallingford, PA and was a graduate of Nether Providence High School and Widener College. In December of 2018 he retired from Novitas Solutions, Inc. He was the loving son of the late Simon B. and Marilyn Much. Survivors: Siblings: Mark R. Much (Jane) and Elise M. Simonian (Krikor); Nieces and Nephews: Shara, Stephen, Brandon, Logan, Samuel, and Sara. Visitation: Sunday June 23, 2019, from 11:00 to 12:00 pm, at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston, PA. Graveside Service and Burial: Sunday June 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in memory of Marilyn Much to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019