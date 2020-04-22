|
Ernest (Ernie) Florio, 90 passed away on April 10, 2020 at his home in Media, PA. The cause was complications from a stroke. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara, daughter Marsha and her spouse Julia Soriero. Also survived by sister-in-law Becky Schoettler, brother-in-law Jack Gorelick, loving niece Anna Gorelick Sterne, nephews Michael Gorelick, James Russell Wolf and their families. He is predeceased by his daughter Leslie Florio and his brother Remo Florio. He spent the past 60 years as a resident of Media. His marriage to his wife Barbara was full of laughter and conversation. Married in 1960, she remained the love of his life every moment. Ernie was born and raised in Germantown to Tancredi and Adele Gabage Florio, a young immigrant couple from Italy. Tragically his father died in 1941 and while in his most formative years, Ernie supported and cared for his mother. He graduated from Simon Gratz High School in 1947 and was the first child in his family to graduate from college with a BS in business administration from Temple University in 1959. He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in Berlin, Germany from 1956-1958. He was the director of personnel at Lower Merion Township from 1970-1987 and after retiring, spent ten years with the County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) as a senior employment specialist. The concern for others that guided his professional career was a hallmark in his personal life. Ernie cared deeply for his neighbors and friends, keeping an eye on neighboring homes, lending out tools, and enjoying the kids playing in his yard and stopping by to borrow bats and balls from his garage. He was an unfailingly kind, supportive, and loyal friend. When asked his opinion, he was authentic, honest, and direct but never without passing on a true sense of compassion. An avid Penn State and Philadelphia sports fan, he savored the 2008 World Series and 2018 Super Bowl wins. He loved watching his daughters compete in field hockey and lacrosse in their high school and college years. A strong supporter of social justice and women’s rights, he was a long-time member of Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County where he spent time volunteering. Ernie loved jazz, especially the be-bop era and enjoyed political cartoons and conversation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Planned Parenthood Federation www.plannedparenthood.org, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 West Rose Tree Road, Media, PA 19063 or the . A celebration of Ernie’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2020