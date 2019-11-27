Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Ervin Grice

Ervin Grice Obituary
1945-2019 Ervin J. Grice, 74, of Eddystone died November 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Mullins, SC, he was the son of the late Tom and Lula Jones Grice and resided in Chester before moving to his late residence 36 years ago. Ervin was a self-employed roofer who enjoyed grilling, smoking and fishing, but most important was his family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Alberta R. Roux Grice, who died August 23, 2013; and his sister, Zillie Jones. Ervin is survived by his children, Gloria, Janice and Ervin, Jr.; his grandchildren, Gregory, Ervin Alan and Chelsea; and his great grandchildren, Mahkai and Tyler. Memorial Celebration of Life: 2:00-4:00 Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2019
