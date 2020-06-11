(1932-2020) Erwin Grieb, 87, of Glenolden died peacefully on Monday June 8, 2020 in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in the German Bessarabian town of Neu Arzis in Romania, he was the son of the late Gotthilf and the late Olga (nee Gunsch) Grieb. After being a WWII refugee, Erwin earned his apprenticeship as a tool and die maker in post-war Germany and then moved with his family to the United States in 1956. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1958 and met his wife while being stationed in Germany. He was employed by the Ludwig Honald company for 19 years and La France Corporation for 22 years before retiring in 1999. Erwin was an avid singer and an active member of multiple German associations in the Philadelphia area including the Delaware Saengerbund and the Bayerischer Volksfest-Verein. He enjoyed bowling in multiple bowling leagues at MacDade Bowl, and spending time with his devoted friends and family in the area. Predeceased by his son, Albert Grieb He is Survived by his wife of 61 years: Ingeborg Marie (nee Degler) Grieb and two sons: Karl Grieb (Sue) and Kurt Grieb (Janette), Brothers Richard (Norma), Ernst, Werner (Donna) and Gerhard (Tricia) Grieb. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Opa to Lydia, Landon, Lorelei and Penelope Grieb. Due to the current restrictions, service and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his church of 60 years, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.