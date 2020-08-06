Esther Shupard, age 93 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away on August 3, 2020 at Naamans Creek Country Manor. Born in Philadelphia, Esther resided over 65 years in Bethel Twp. Esther worked in the cafeteria at Garnet Valley High School for many years retiring in 1995. In her earlier years she was a member of Siloam United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working on puzzles and going out to restaurants with her late husband. In addition to her parents, Newton and Helen Carson Strauser, Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Shupard who passed in 2016. She is survived by her 4 children, Howard D. Shupard Jr., Thomas E. (Nancy) Shupard, Susan S. (Michael) Mitchell and Gale A. (Douglas Henry) Shupard, 4 grandchildren, Jeremy (Yu Xiang) Henry, Andrew Mitchell, Christine Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell. A graveside service will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society
, at (www.cancer.org
). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
).