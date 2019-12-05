|
Esther W. Kasper, 95, of Media, died on November 20, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Esther grew up in Yeadon and enrolled in Ursinus College, graduating in 1947. It was at Ursinus that Esther met her future husband, Thomas, who died in 2014, and was a World War II veteran serving in the European and Pacific Theaters. They enjoyed a happy marriage of nearly 65 years. After graduation, her first career was social work with the Department of Public Assistance in Chester, working with parents and children of economically challenged families. After completing graduate work at West Chester State College, she launched her second career teaching special education classes at the Pennell School in Aston. Devoted to her family, home and church, Esther was a long-time member of Media Presbyterian Church where she held numerous positions including elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. She lived out her Christian faith every day with involvement in her local community, deep concern for those suffering or in need and being an exemplary hostess. One of Esther’s fondest pursuits was foreign travel when she accompanied her husband on numerous business trips. In addition to many visits to England and Ireland, her favorite destination was China where she visited on four occasions. Her other interests included politics, history, art, reading and following professional tennis. She is survived by four devoted children, Thomas (Anne) and Robert Kasper, both of Richmond, Virginia, and Barbara and Glenn Kasper, both of Media, and grandchildren Rebecca (Scott), Caroline and Priscilla Kasper. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial service 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Media Presbyterian Church, 30 E. Baltimore Avenue. Interment is private. Contributions to the Frederick Douglass Christian School, 700 Central Avenue, Chester, PA 19013 will be appreciated. Arrangements are by the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home in Media. Condolences may be posted at jnelsonrigbyfh.com
