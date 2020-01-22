|
Ethel J. Flynn, age 95, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on January 17, 2020. Ethel had been employed as a telephone operator. Ethel was predeceased by her beloved husband, John J. Flynn. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:30-10:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ethel’s memory to St. Laurence Church, 30 St. Laurence Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020