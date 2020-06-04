Eugene “Gene” C. Kirkpatrick, age 75, passed May 27, 2020 at home in Lansdowne. Born in Phila. to Dolores Kirkpatrick, he attended Msgr.Bonner High School. At 17, Gene joined the U.S. Navy, he served for 8 yrs as Machinist during the Vietnam War. He studied Engineering at Penn State Univ, and was employed at Boeing as a Sr. Tech. Specialist in the Helicopters Div. Gene is survived by his children, Erin Turner (Billy), Guy Strong, and Amy Moulton (Vincent); ex-wife, Linda Burnett-Stills; brothers, William Smith and Kenneth Smith; grandchildren Kimberly Roy (Jay) and Marissa Kirkpatrick; great-granddaughters Brianna and Ella. The family would like to thank Corp. Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center for their thoughtful care during this time. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions preferred to The Humane Society. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home, Darby & Aldan. Online Guestbook for Condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.