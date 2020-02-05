Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene H. Little Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene H. Little Jr. Obituary
Eugene H. Little, Jr, 48 of Drexel Hill, PA, died Sunday February 2, 2020 in his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene H. Little, Sr. and the late Anna Marie (Sullivan) Little. Gene was a Production Manager, employed by Piazza Honda. He enjoyed working on cars especially restoring his mustangs. He was a loving and caring husband and devoted to his family. Predeceased by his parents and his daughter Dana Little. Survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife: Joanne T (Persia) Little, two daughters: Erica Little and Kayla Little and his best friends Karma and Jax. Services and burial will be private. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -