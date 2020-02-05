|
Eugene H. Little, Jr, 48 of Drexel Hill, PA, died Sunday February 2, 2020 in his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene H. Little, Sr. and the late Anna Marie (Sullivan) Little. Gene was a Production Manager, employed by Piazza Honda. He enjoyed working on cars especially restoring his mustangs. He was a loving and caring husband and devoted to his family. Predeceased by his parents and his daughter Dana Little. Survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife: Joanne T (Persia) Little, two daughters: Erica Little and Kayla Little and his best friends Karma and Jax. Services and burial will be private. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020